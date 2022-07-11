Twitter shares sink 11.3% after Musk withdraws takeover bid

Twitter shares plunged Monday after Elon Musk announced the withdrawal of his $44 billion takeover bid, setting the stage for a potential legal brawl.
Shares in the social media giant ended down 11.3 per cent at $32.65 in the first session after Musk revealed late Friday he was dropping the takeover plan.
Musk followed up on Sunday night with a pair of mocking tweets after the company said it would sue the billionaire entrepreneur to force the deal to go through.
