Twitter shares sink 11.3% after Musk withdraws takeover

Twitter shares sink 11.3% after Musk withdraws takeover bid

About 60 minutes into trading Monday, Tesla shares sank 7.0 per cent to $34.24

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Jul 11 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 03:03 ist
In his first public remarks since the announcement, Musk took to Twitter late Sunday night to troll the company after it said it would sue to enforce the deal. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter shares plunged Monday after Elon Musk announced the withdrawal of his $44 billion takeover bid, setting the stage for a potential legal brawl.

Shares in the social media giant ended down 11.3 per cent at $32.65 in the first session after Musk revealed late Friday he was dropping the takeover plan.

Musk followed up on Sunday night with a pair of mocking tweets after the company said it would sue the billionaire entrepreneur to force the deal to go through.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Twitter
Elon Musk
Tesla
shares
Markets
Stocks

What's Brewing

Webb telescope to show earliest galaxies after Big Bang

Webb telescope to show earliest galaxies after Big Bang

Starbucks to add masala chai, filter coffee to its menu

Starbucks to add masala chai, filter coffee to its menu

One of India's oldest tigers dies in West Bengal

One of India's oldest tigers dies in West Bengal

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

The cost of being active on social media

The cost of being active on social media

 