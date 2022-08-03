Twitter users know if embedded tweet has been edited

Twitter to let users know if an embedded tweet has been edited

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter is working on a new feature that may be part of its broad upcoming Edit tool

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2022, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 11:21 ist

Twitter will soon let users know if an embedded tweet has been edited, or whether there is a new version of the tweet.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter is working on a new feature that may be part of its broad upcoming Edit tool.

"Embedded Tweets will show whether it's been edited, or whether there's a new version of the Tweet," she posted on the micro-blogging platform.

"When a site embeds a Tweet and it gets edited, the embed doesn't just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows an indicator there's a new version," the app researcher added.

If you're embedding the most recently edited version of a tweet, you'll see a "Last edited" message under the text of the tweet.

But if the tweet has been edited since it was embedded, you'll see a message indicating that there's a new version of the tweet.

As Twitter plans to give its users an Edit button, a user has to press a button called "Edit Tweet" in the drop-down context menu, and then he or she can edit the post.

At the moment, it looks like a user will get 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to hit the Edit button.

One may even replace the entire media (photo/video file) embedded with the tweet.

The micro-blogging platform is also going to keep a digital trace of your earlier tweets.

Initially, the edit button will be available to Twitter Blue users and will be extended to all at a later stage

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Business News
World news

What's Brewing

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 