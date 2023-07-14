Twitter to offer ad revenue share to select users

Twitter to offer ad revenue share to select content creators

Twitter is trying to draw more content creators to the platform.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2023, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 02:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter said on Thursday that select content creators on the social media platform will be eligible to get a part of the advertising revenue the company earns.

The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said, adding that to be eligible the creators should be verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and have a Stripe payment account.

Twitter is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscriptions to their content on the platform.

Elon Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, has previously said the company will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators in the first year excluding payment gateway charges. 

Business News
Twitter
Elon Musk

