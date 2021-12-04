Twitter users lose followers as bot accounts get blocked

Many Indian Twitter users have claimed that they have lost followers as the social media platform said that it has removed a bunch of inactive accounts. Tweets complaining of the cut in follower count went up on Thursday but many also said the numbers were restored by Friday.

A Twitter spokesperson told Economic Times that the American tech company wants to maintain confidence among its users that the numbers are meaningful and accurate.

"As part of our ongoing and global effort to build trust and encourage healthy conversations, we regularly do sweeps to remove spammy, malicious, or inactive accounts to make sure that people can trust that what they see on Twitter is reflective of the real-time nature of our service," the spokesperson said.

Industry leaders told the publication that it has been a while since Twitter did such a massive clean-up in which accounts that could be run by bots were removed from the platform.

"Other than user-flagged bots and spam reporting of accounts which happens round the clock, once in a while, social media platforms do an active clean-up. Top users can lose a significant amount of followers at these times. Even Instagram does it from time to time. These clean-ups happen periodically," said Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, founder and chief executive officer of Qoruz told ET.

