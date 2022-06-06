UAE-India airfares expected to double in July, August

UAE-India air ticket fares expected to double in July, August

There is a strong demand for travel during the summer breaks as this would be the first time in two years when people can travel back to their homes without any worries of restrictions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 15:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The months of July and August can bring a major setback to the people who are planning to travel to India from the UAE, as the airfares are expected to demonstrate a massive surge. 

As per a report by Khaleej Times, there is a strong demand for travel during the summer breaks as this would be the first time in two years when people can travel back to their homes without any worries of restrictions. The decline in the number of coronavirus cases, and the relaxation in travel restrictions have increased the demand for the tickets which is expected to increase further in the upcoming months.

The report suggests that the average airfares, which are currently between Dh 1,500 and Dh 1,600, could rise to around Dh 3,000 in July and August, especially due to Eid al-Adha. 

“Flights to home countries are expensive while flying to Europe and the US is a challenge. Airfares to popular destinations to India, Pakistan, and other Indian subcontinent countries will see a sharp increase in the coming weeks as expat families will increasingly fly to their home countries,” Khaleej Times quoted Avinash Adnani, the managing director of Pluto Travels.
 

