Uber announces hiring new senior director

  Oct 15 2020
 Uber on Thursday announced that it has hired Manikandan Thangarathnam, previously with Amazon, as senior director to lead the all-rider and platform engineering teams in Bengaluru. Uber is also hiring 85 more engineers in the country.

This is in addition to 140 engineers Uber announced it was hiring last month, the company said in a statement. Manikandan's addition to Uber's team is part of the company's vision to strengthen its tech capabilities as the firm is positioning the country as a technology hub, building and innovating for the world, the statement said.

