Uber CFO Nelson Chai plans to step down

Chai informed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 11 2023, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 07:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: reuters Photo

Uber Technologies Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is planning to leave the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chai informed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on, though a decision on timing hasn't been made, according to the report.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. 

Uber
Business News

