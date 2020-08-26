Uber launches 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 26 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 17:46 ist
Uber on Wednesday launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India.

Uber on Wednesday launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India. The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, it said in a statement. The service is now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, it said.

Prices start at Rs 169 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of eight hours, the statement said.

Commenting on the new service,Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said,"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers."

