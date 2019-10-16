Uber lays off 350 employees, 10% from India

With the global economic slowdown making a comeback, American multinational ridesharing company Uber has laid off 350 of its staff as a part of its third global retrenchment drive this year, reported Economic Times.

Under 10 per cent of the staff that has been given a pink slip, is based in India, stated the news report. The termination will impact Uber's business in the country, including its online food delivery system under UberEats, the report further stated.

The ridesharing major had emailed employees about job cuts across the world with 70 per cent of that in the United States and Canada.

In India, marketing, CRM team, and analytics continue to shrink, sources told ET. However, Uber declined to comment on this issue.

In July, Uber laid off 400 people from its marketing department. And in September, it cut 435 people from its engineering and product groups.

