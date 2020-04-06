Uber partners Flipkart to deliver everyday essentials to consumers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi

After bigbasket and Spencer's Retail, ride-hailing Uber has now partnered with Walmart-owned Flipkart to provide people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi access to everyday essentials amid the nationwide lockdown.

Last week, Uber had said two-wheelers (UberMoto) and four-wheelers (UberGo and UberXL) and network of driver-partners on its platform will help support delivery of essential supplies safely to consumers' doorsteps.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Flipkart today to further consolidate our new last-mile delivery service. The partnership helps keep the economy running and enables Indians to stay at home in line with government guidelines for containing Covid-19, as well as creates earning opportunities for drivers," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh told PTI.

Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 per cent of his billed amount, he added.

Through its partnership with bigbasket, Uber is delivering to customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida.

Singh explained that the partnership with Flipkart will keep vital supply chains running and address the needs of customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day.

"It will also support the government’s objective of keeping hundreds of millions of Indians at home to contain the spread of COVID-19," he added.

Singh, however, did not comment on the number of driver-partners who are helping in carrying out these e-commerce deliveries.

In line with the government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training, Singh said.

"This partnership is to help move essential supplies from our sellers/ vendors to customers in the shortest possible span of time. Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilizing all possible options to ensure that in this national fight against Corona, we can support the governments, by delivering essential supplies to people who are staying indoors," Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

E-commerce companies have been struggling to deliver orders since the government ordered 21-day lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Even though the government allowed delivery of essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce, players had complained about their delivery staff being hassled by police.

With local authorities shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks from crossing state borders, e-commerce players have seen their operations getting disrupted. The companies have resumed operations and working to complete pending orders.

Flipkart had temporarily suspended operations last week and later resumed services the same day after assurance of safe passage of its supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities.