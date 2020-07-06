Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65 bn all-stock deal

Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65 bn all-stock deal

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2020, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 09:30 ist
An Uber Eats deliverer rides his scooter in a street in Lausanne, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. Credits: AFP Photo

Ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed on a deal to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock agreement, Bloomberg News reported late Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal has been approved by Uber's board and could be announced as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported, adding that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber's food delivery business, Uber Eats, is expected to continue to run the combined delivery business.

Uber and Postmates did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Reuters reported that Postmates had revived plans for an initial public offering following dealmaking in the U.S. online food delivery service sector that sparked acquisition interest in the company.

Postmates was last valued at $2.4 billion when it raised $225 million in a private fundraising round last September.

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based Postmates accounted for 8 per cent of the US meal delivery market in May, according to analytics firm Second Measure.

Uber had plans to also acquire Grubhub Inc through its Uber Eats business, but walked away from the deal as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV eventually reached a $7.3 billion agreement last month to buy the U.S. online food delivery company.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uber Technologies Inc
Uber Eats
Uber

What's Brewing

How deadly is the coronavirus?

How deadly is the coronavirus?

Covid-19-like virus samples sent to Wuhan in 2013

Covid-19-like virus samples sent to Wuhan in 2013

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 