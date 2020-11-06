Uber reports $1.1 bn loss on revenue plunge

Revenue in Uber's mobility unit was down 53 per cent from the same quarter last year

  Nov 06 2020
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 03:03 ist

Uber on Thursday reported that it lost $1.1 billion in the recently ended quarter as the pandemic walloped its ride-share business, but boosted its food delivery service.

Revenue in Uber's mobility unit was down 53 per cent from the same quarter last year, while money was taken in from drivers delivering restaurant meals or other orders more than doubled, according to the San Francisco based company.

"Despite an uneven pandemic response and broader economic uncertainty, our global scope, diversification, and the team's tireless execution delivered steadily improving results," chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in an earnings release.

Uber shares that had been buoyed by the triumph of an initiative that lets drivers remain classified as independent contractors in California sank nearly 3 percent in after-market trades.

