Uber to cease food delivery in Italy, exit Israel

Uber to cease food delivery in Italy, exit Israel

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said Uber will invest only in markets where it can be the largest or second largest player.

Reuters
Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Jun 15 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 15:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Uber said on Thursday it will shut its food delivery business in Italy and exit Israel, where it has not built sufficient market share.

The moves were "in line with our efforts to focus on markets where we have opportunities for sustainable growth", a company spokesperson said.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said Uber will invest only in markets where it can be the largest or second largest player.

Also read | Uber plans to partner with private, traditional taxi operators to increase cabs on app

Uber trails Just Eat and Glovo in Italian food delivery, and Gett Taxi and Yango in the Israeli taxi and private hire market.

The company, which relies on self-employed contractors for its delivery service, said around 50 Uber employees and thousands of non-employee couriers and restaurants would be affected in Italy.

It said it will continue to expand its mobility service there, where it works with dispatcher IT taxi.

The company's biggest markets in Europe are Britain, France, Spain and Germany.

Uber says it is seeing strong adoption by taxi drivers in Europe, who use the Uber app to supplement their curb-side ride hailing business.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uber
Business News
Italy
Israel
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna

Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna

 