Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division

Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division

The latest cuts account for 35 per cent of Uber's recruiting team

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 22 2023, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 08:24 ist
Uber logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it was cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs.

The reductions affect less than 1 per cent of Uber's 32,700-strong global workforce and follow the ride-share company laying off 150 employees in its freight services division earlier this year.

Also Read | Uber to cease food delivery in Italy, exit Israel

The latest cuts account for 35 per cent of Uber's recruiting team, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development earlier in the day.

Uber trimmed its staff count by 17 per cent at the start of the pandemic in mid-2020 and has implemented smaller cuts than chief rival Lyft in recent months.

Lyft, under new CEO David Risher, laid off roughly 26 per cent of its total workforce in April and about 700 employees late last year, as it struggled to protect margins in the race to capture more market share from bigger rival Uber.

Uber said in May it was on track to post operating income profitability this year and that it was keeping its workforce flat after headcount fell sequentially in the March quarter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Uber

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 