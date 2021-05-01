Uber to support vaccinating its 1.5 lakh drivers

Cab aggregator Uber would invest Rs 18.5 crore to support the vaccination of 1.5 lakh cab, auto-rickshaw and UberMoto (two-wheeler) taxi drivers.

The company will give an incentive of Rs 400 for each of the two doses of vaccination over the next six months. Drivers have to show valid digital vaccination certificates to claim the compensation.

Pavan Vaish, head, Supply and Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, said the company will communicate the initiative to drivers soon.