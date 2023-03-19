UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 bn

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion

UBS will now pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 19 2023, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 23:13 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse after increasing its offer to more than $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UBS will now pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. 

Business News
Credit Suisse
UBS

