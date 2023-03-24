UBS promises retention packages to Credit Suisse staff

UBS promises retention packages to Credit Suisse Asia wealth bankers: Sources

The move is aimed at stemming a talent exodus after the takeover of its former Swiss rival.

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Mar 24 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 15:24 ist
Logo of Swiss banking giant UBS. Credit: AFP Photo

UBS promised retention packages to wealth management staff in Asia at Credit Suisse, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the bank tries to stem a talent exodus after the takeover of its former Swiss rival.

Also Read | UBS, Credit Suisse tie-up may not lead to Swiss bliss

In a town hall address in Hong Kong on Friday, Iqbal Khan, UBS's president for global wealth management, also focussed on stabilising Credit Suisse Asia team and boosting confidence, said one of the sources.

UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to request for comment.

