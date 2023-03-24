UBS promises retention packages to Credit Suisse Asia wealth bankers: Sources

UBS promised retention packages to wealth management staff in Asia at Credit Suisse, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the bank tries to stem a talent exodus after the takeover of its former Swiss rival.

Also Read | UBS, Credit Suisse tie-up may not lead to Swiss bliss

In a town hall address in Hong Kong on Friday, Iqbal Khan, UBS's president for global wealth management, also focussed on stabilising Credit Suisse Asia team and boosting confidence, said one of the sources.

UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to request for comment.