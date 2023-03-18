UBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as March 18: Report

UBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal: Report

The plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off

Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2023, 20:08 ist
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch in Geneva. Credit: AFP Photo

The Swiss National Bank and Swiss regulator FINMA have told their international counterparts they regard a deal with UBS Group as the only way to prevent a collapse in confidence in Credit Suisse Group, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

UBS, Credit Suisse and key regulators are rushing to finalise a deal on the merger of the two Swiss banks as soon as Saturday evening, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Also Read | Goldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis

FINMA declined to comment on the FT report. UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters earlier reported that UBS was coming under pressure from the Swiss authorities to carry out a takeover of its local rival to get the market turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse under control. The plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off.

