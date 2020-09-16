UK Aug inflation sinks to 0.2% on coronavirus stimulus

UK August inflation sinks to 0.2% on coronavirus stimulus

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 16 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:19 ist
The annual inflation rate, as measured by the UK's Consumer Prices Index, dived to just 0.2 per cent in August from 1.0 percent in July. Credit: AFP Photo

British inflation sank close to zero in August on state coronavirus stimulus measures, including a restaurant discount scheme and tax cuts, as well as plunging air fares, data showed Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate, as measured by the UK's Consumer Prices Index, dived to just 0.2 per cent in August from 1.0 percent in July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

"The cost of dining out fell significantly in August thanks to the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme and VAT cut, leading to one of the largest falls in the annual inflation rate in recent years," said ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow.

"For the first time since records began, air fares fell in August as fewer people travelled abroad on holiday.

"Meanwhile the usual clothing price rises seen at this time of year, as autumn ranges hit the shops, also failed to materialise," he added.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The "Eat Out to Help Out" incentive -- which was valid Monday to Wednesday throughout August -- saw the UK government contribute 50 percent of the cost of a cafe, restaurant or pub meal, up to £10 ($13, 11 euros) per person.

Britain also slashed valued-add tax on the virus-plagued hospitality sector from 20 percent to just five percent.

The tax cut and restaurant scheme were launched by finance minister Rishi Sunak to try to kick-start the British economy, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

Adding to downwards inflationary pressure in August, airlines slashed their ticket prices in the face of evaporating travel demand during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Britain
Inflation
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 