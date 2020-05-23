UK to need employers to pay 20-30% of furloughed wages

UK to require employers to pay 20-30% of furloughed wage cost

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 23 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 12:43 ist

The United Kingdom has drawn up plans to require employers to cover 20% to 30% of furloughed employees' wages from August to reduce the vast burden of the coronavirus crisis on government finances, The Times newspaper reported.

The United Kingdom on May 12 extended its job retention scheme - the centrepiece of its attempts to cushion the coronavirus hit to the economy - by four months but told employers they would have to help to meet its huge cost from August.

"The Treasury has drawn up plans that would require employers to cover between 20 and 30 per cent of people’s wages," The Times said. "They would also be required to cover the cost of employer’s national insurance contributions, on average 5 per cent of wages."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United Kingdom
salary
wage cut
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

Pak must pull back from dam decision

Pak must pull back from dam decision

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

 