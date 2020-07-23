Unilever second quarter sales beat estimates

Unilever second quarter sales beat estimates, to separate part of tea business into new entity

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 23 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 12:47 ist
The tea business will be separated into an independent entity, the company said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Consumer goods giant Unilever reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for food and hygiene products.

The company also said that after exploring options for its 3 billion euro a year tea business, it had decided to keep its operations in India and Indonesia and partnership interests in the ready-to-drink tea joint ventures.

The rest of the tea business will be separated into an independent entity, the company said.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soaps to Knorr soups reported a 0.3 per cent drop in underlying sales for the second quarter, much better than the analysts' average forecast for a 4.3 per cent fall in a company poll.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Unilever
tea

What's Brewing

China to launch Mars probe in space race with US

China to launch Mars probe in space race with US

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Biden calls Trump country's 'first' racist President

Biden calls Trump country's 'first' racist President

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

 