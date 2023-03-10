Unilever's Indian unit names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO

Hindustan Unilever Ltd named Rohit Jawa as its managing director and chief executive officer on Friday.
Jawa, currently chief of transformation for Unilever, will take charge as MD and CEO from June 27, Unilever's Indian unit said in an exchange filing.
