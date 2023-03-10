Unilever's Indian unit names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO

Jawa, currently chief of transformation for Unilever, will take charge as MD and CEO from June 27

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2023, 15:33 ist
The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hindustan Unilever Ltd named Rohit Jawa as its managing director and chief executive officer on Friday.

Jawa, currently chief of transformation for Unilever, will take charge as MD and CEO from June 27, Unilever's Indian unit said in an exchange filing.

Also Read — Unilever fourth-quarter sales boosted by higher prices
 

