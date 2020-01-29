'Internet connectivity needs to improve for tourism'

Union Budget 2020: Internet connectivity needs to improve for domestic and international tourism

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2020, 22:23pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 22:23pm ist
Safety is an important factor while considering travelling to a foreign land. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

By Nishant Pitti

We are hopeful that Budget 2020 will have special focus on the travel sector. India is a culturally rich & diverse country with immense potential for travel & tourism. Ranked 6th globally, I feel E-visa facility should be allowed to more countries to encourage more foreign travelers to visit India. In my opinion, there is a need to bring-in relaxation in taxes for the Indian Airline Industry considering the thin margins they work on. In addition to this, the hospitality & hotel industry can show tremendous growth if the GST on hotels is reduced.

In order to promote domestic tourism and inspire people to travel more, there is a need to improve the internet connectivity in Tier II & Tier III cities. This will ensure a growth in domestic travel while promoting the Digital India Campaign.

Safety is an important factor while considering travelling to a foreign land. Lately in India, safety for foreign nationals has become a big concern. For this, adequate budget should be allotted to state tourism boards to ensure welfare & adequate protection for tourists coming to India.

(Nishant Pitti is the Co-Founder & CEO of EaseMyTrip)

