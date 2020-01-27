Union Budget 2020: Will the Budget help to rehaul the construction sector?

By Sanchit Gaurav

Technology as well as Government aided initiatives such as the Bharatmala scheme, UDAN and AMRUT are paving the way for some revolutionary advancements will make 2020 a landmark year for construction. However, there are also some roadblocks that need to be addressed and we hope this year’s budget will bring out conducive policies. The Indian government has recently infused capital in real estate and infrastructure but more needs to come in, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 areas.

Technology is also disrupting the construction industry and with more fillip to the Government’s Digital India and Make in India campaigns, it is possible to fuel its development further. The construction industry is in urgent need of a fundamental rehaul. If done in a timely and correct manner, it will not only help individual growth but also lead the economy towards recovery. We hope the budget will enable this and more.

(Sanchit Gaurav is a Co-founder of Housejoy)