Union Budget 2023 | How IT industry reacted to the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget.
Budget 2023 to have schemes for IT development and software-based startup incubators: BeyondKey CEO
"The union budget provides a vital means of creating an impetus for investments to be channelized into newer areas of growth. Stakeholders across the sector are hopeful that the coming budget speech does the same for new-age technologies like 5G and AI. It will enable the IT companies to leverage the growing demand of these techs abroad and build on the digital growth that our nation is experiencing," he said.
Budget 2023 intends to fortify India as a key investment destination: KPMG CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla
"Private consumption and capital formation which have been facilitated by an effective vaccination policy has scripted India’s growth story in an otherwise turbulent global macro-economic scenario. Budget 2023 intends to fortify India as a key investment destination. A significant increase of 33% in the capital investment outlay to 10 Lakh Crores, revamped credit guarantee to MSMEs, easing of the credit cycle and rationalization of custom duties would add significant impetus to capital formation and job creation. The Green growth agenda of the Government, especially on energy transition seeks to consider the environmental impact of industrialization. Further, the increase of tax rebates and rationalization of tax slabs to individual taxpayers would ensure higher disposable income in their hands, consequently spurring domestic consumption. The agricultural credit target of 20 lakh Crores would also lay the direction of addressing food security concerns, while making India a key exporter of food products in the future. Overall, Budget 2023 is a progressive growth oriented budget which balances the fiscal and lays the foundation towards India being a USD 5 Trillion economy by 2026 and a developed economy by 2047."
Govt must look at incentivising logistics players that want to adopt artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, automation, and big data: Gautam Kumar, COO & Co-founder, FarEye
"With the National Logistics Policy and the ULIP platform announced in 2022, a clear path to transformation and growth in the logistics industry has been paved by the government. In the 2023 Budget, the logistics industry expects the government to take measures to expedite the integration and development of ULIP which will unify digital logistics systems and enhance efficiency, transparency, and collaboration between various industry stakeholders. The government must look at incentivising logistics players that want to adopt artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, automation, and big data. We expect the government to give infrastructure projects like cold storage, logistics parks, and Dedicated Freight Corridors an adequate financial push toward faster completion. DFCs in particular will boost the speed of freight movement in the country and bring down logistics costs. ONDC is also an important step towards the democratisation of e-commerce in the country. To achieve a level playing field for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small traders, the integration of logistics players into ONDC will be critical for deliveries ordered through the network. The goverment does have big plans of achieving gross merchandise value (GMV) of $48 Bn in the next two years with ONDC. However, for this to happen, the government must look to onboard more logistics service providers, buyers, and sellers in the network and ensure that more cities across the country are brought into the fold."
Govt should expand investment in digital and automation technologies: Sangeet Kumar, CEO at Addverb Technologies
"New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology but will play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology,’ said PM Modi. Unprecedented growth has been witnessed across industries, especially in terms of emerging technologies like AI, ML, IoT, robotics and most importantly 5G. According to a recent report by Gartner, the Indian information Technology Industry is expected to grow at rate of 2.6% in 2023. In order to stay competitive in the global market, the government is anticipated to expand investments in digital and automation technologies. Additionally, a decrease in income taxes will help the nation keep its top personnel. To provide more advanced and innovative solutions for bringing in sustainable business models, startup and technology investments would be prioritised," says Sangeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Addverb Technologies
Reducing corporate tax rates can aid tech companies to capture global market, says Kapil Kapoor, CTO at CredAble
Today, being among the frontrunners in the digital race, India has emerged as one of the strongest tech hubs in the world. The Information Technology spending in the country is expected to grow at a rate of 2.6% in 2023. Measures to reduce the corporate tax rates will help tech companies in capturing the global market share and will make them more competitive. While the government has been on a continuous pursuit to widen the tax base, there is a rising need to streamline the withholding tax system and bring about measures to simplify tax and GST compliance. Along with ensuring that safe harbour rules for transfer pricing are made available to entities with a higher turnover, there is also a need for greater clarity around international tax rules-Kapil Kapoor, Chief Technology Officer at CredAble