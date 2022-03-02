United Airlines avoids Russia airspace for India routes

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

An airline spokesperson called the move 'temporary,' but gave no further details

AP
AP, Chicago,
  • Mar 02 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 12:36 ist
American Airlines has avoided Russian airspace for flights between Delhi and New York by flying south of Russia. Credit: AFP Photo

United Airlines said Wednesday it has stopped using Russian airspace for flights between the US and Mumbai and Delhi in India.

An airline spokesperson called the move “temporary,” but gave no further details.

American Airlines has avoided Russian airspace for flights between Delhi and New York by flying south of Russia.

United Airlines
Russia
Ukraine
World news

