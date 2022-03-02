United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

United Airlines said Wednesday it has stopped using Russian airspace for flights between the US and Mumbai and Delhi in India.
An airline spokesperson called the move “temporary,” but gave no further details.
American Airlines has avoided Russian airspace for flights between Delhi and New York by flying south of Russia.
