United Breweries Q2 net rises 67% to Rs 134.12 crore

United Breweries Q2 net rises 67% to Rs 134.12 crore

The company's volumes in the second quarter of the current fiscal were up 23 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 15:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd has reported a 66.94 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 134.12 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on the back of volume growth.

The company, controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV, had posted a net profit of Rs 80.34 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The revenue from operations of United Breweries Ltd (UBL) was up 11.49 per cent to Rs 3,673.51 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 3,294.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's volumes in the second quarter of the current fiscal were up 23 per cent, compared to the corresponding quarter, 3 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic numbers of the July-September period of 2019, said UBL.

However its "gross margin during the quarter was lower by 508 bps as compared to Q2 2021, due to continued inflationary pressures on costs, particularly on prices of barley and packaging materials," said UBL in its earning statement.

This had forced UBL to go for price increases in multiple states, it added.

The total expenses of UBL were at Rs 3,507.12 crore, up 9.94 per cent in the latest September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

UBL said its capex during the quarter stood at Rs 90 crore. "However, with continued volume growth, Capex investments are planned to meet the expected volume expansion," it added.

According to the country's largest beer maker, "inflationary pressure on costs is seen to continue in the foreseeable future, requiring the company to pursue price increases and drive cost management".

However, it also added that UBL remains "optimistic on the long-term growth of the industry and evolving consumer trends driving premiumization."

Shares of UBL were trading up 0.35 per cent to Rs 1,661.95 on BSE.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Breweries Limited
Business News
BSE

What's Brewing

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

 