Unlock, positive global cues keep bulls in action

Indian equity markets gained for the second week in a row with Nifty hitting an all-time high of 15469. Nifty also posted record closing high of 15436 – gains of 1.7% WoW. On the other hand, Sensex which is just few miles away from touching its all-time high – also gained 1.7% WoW to close at 51,423 respectively.

The broader market participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 up 1.1% and 1.8% respectively. Except pharma (-0.4%) and metals (-0.9%), all the other sectors ended in green with media being the biggest gainer – up 7.1%, rallying on the unlock theme.

PSU Banks, IT and Realty also supported the rally – up 3 to 4% each. Rest of the sectors gained in the range of 1-2% while FMCG gained less than a per cent.

India VIX fell down by 8.8% during the week to 17.4 levels - which is at lowest levels of last 65 weeks since Feb’20 along with its biggest single-day drop since 25th Nov’20. Falling VIX is likely to extend the bullish market momentum towards new high territory.

After being continuous seller for nine weeks, FIIs turned net buyers, having bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore (till Thursday) while DII were sellers to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore (till Thursday).

Global cues were positive as US Federal Reserve along with host of other Central Bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation. In fact, the focus has now turned to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration.

On the domestic side, Nifty closed at record high of 15,469 – surpassing its previous peak of 15,432 hit on 16th Feb.

Steady decline in Covid-19 cases, announcement of unlocking in the national capital, strong earnings momentum and positive global cues held up investor confidence. Sentiments also got uplifted post RBI statement that its monetary policy stance will remain supportive of growth till it recovers in a durable basis.

Further, as per the media reports, the government is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by Covid-19 - like tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with SMEs, which propelled optimism.

The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh Covid cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Many states are likely to follow the footsteps of Delhi and reopen their economy soon.

Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence.

Therefore, as the 2nd Covid-19 wave continues to recede in India and pace of vaccination expected to pick up from next month, we expect the long term fundamentals to remain intact.

Rising global inflation is a worry but is unlikely to hurt India, unless energy prices start picking up. Further various Central Banks have maintained their hawkish outlook.

Next week RBI’s MPC would be key monitorable, where also the officials are expected to maintain their accommodative stance. On the other hand, US markets are shut on Monday due to Memorial day.

(The writer is Head- Retail Research, MOFSL)