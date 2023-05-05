Unseasonal rains hit seasonal sales of summer products

The unseasonal rains in different parts of the country have not only taken the temperature down but also the sales of summer products like air conditioners, refrigerators, beverages and ice-creams. According to a report in the Economic Times, sales of summer products in the North of India have fallen by 26 per cent year on year since Mid-March as rains have kept a lid on the temperature in the region.

North India registers half of the total sales of such summer products and this fall in sales has taken place despite early onset of summer and heatwaves in many parts of central and eastern India in early March.

According to the ET report, in Northern parts of the country, the sales of refrigerators have gone down by 30 per cent on a year on year basis for the month of April, while the sale of ice creams and beverages have fallen 10 per cent and 26 per cent respectively for the same period.

The country’s top dairy brand Amul told ET that the weather has been disruptive for its ice cream, milkshakes, buttermilk and other summer categories.

The unexpected showers have left marketers worried about meeting their summer sales targets.

The industry still hopes for a revival in sales later this month, even though it may not be enough to help companies meet their targets.

Godrej Appliances business head Kamal Nandi told ET that the market sentiments are not good in the North, but he expects some recovery in May, led by marriages and delayed summer.

B Thiagarajan, managing director of Blue Star, an air-conditioner and home appliances company, said there are forecasts of heatwave later this month in the North and due to that he is still hopeful the AC market should grow by 20 per cent from January to June due to low penetration levels, lower electricity bills, and easy financing.