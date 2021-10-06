Up to 25% off on road tax if old vehicles scrapped

The Union Road Transport Ministry on Wednesday said that vehicles registered against a scrapped one will get concession in road tax from state governments from April 1, 2022.

The Ministry has issued a notification announcing a rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles under the new proposed scrappage policy.

As per Road Transport Ministry notification, the states and Union Territories will provide concession of up to 25% in case of personal vehicles and up to 15% in case of commercial vehicles.

The concession shall be available for up to eight years, in the case of transport vehicles, and up to fifteen years, in the case of non-transport vehicles.

Announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles would require it after the completion of 15 years.

