UPI service hit by 'glitch', Google Pay, Paytm users affected

Unified Payment Interface, or UPI, developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) services were reportedly down for over an hour, thus barring users of apps like Google Pay or Paytm from making any transactions.
NPCI said on Twitter that the disturbance was due to "intermittent technical glitch" and that UPI services were now operational. The payments corporation also said they were "monitoring system closely."
Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch. #UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely.
Meanwhile, users took to Twitter to flag the glitch and several said that they were unable to make any transactions.
More to follow...
