US, 30 nations to release 60 mn barrels of oil

US, 30 nations to release 60 mn barrels of oil

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 01 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 22:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States and 30 countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets, the US Department of Energy said on Tuesday.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in a statement, said President Joe Biden had authorized an initial release of 30 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, adding: "We stand prepared to take additional measures if conditions warrant."

Business News
United States
Oil
Energy

