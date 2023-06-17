US company, with headquarters in Mysuru, hopes to grow three folds in 5 years

A US-based revenue cycle management (RCM) company, with its Indian headquarters in Mysuru, has plans to expand by two to three times in the next five years.

Founder and executive chairman of EqualizeRCM Nagi Rao said there are over 1,200 people in the Mysuru facility and 200 people in the recently launched facility in Coimbatore.

“We plan to leap into the next level and hope to grow by at least two or three folds, in the next five years. We wish to grow further in Mysuru or open a new facility in the region, where a lot of talent pool with the right attitude and aptitude is available,” he said.

Chairman of EqualizeRCM-India Bhaskar Kalale said, “Our team provides measurable value to our clients, with deep functional expertise in RCM consulting, credentialing, medical coding, billing and collections, and denial management services.”

Managing director of EqualizeRCM-India Ashok Balaram said, “Besides servicing our clients and doing business, we have been a partner in change, by training both skilled and unskilled youth into worthy professionals and transforming their lives for a better society.”

Nagi Rao said he had to make a choice between Bengaluru and Mysuru 17 years ago. “Now, I am happy that I preferred Mysuru. Then, the per capita education rate was better in Mysuru compared to Bengaluru. Besides, we were aware of the fact that a section of the youth was not happy about moving out to Bengaluru or bigger cities, for jobs, after completion of education.”

“We started with 12 people in Mysuru and now we hire at least 1,000 youth, mainly from smaller cities and towns around Mysuru, every year,” he said.

Bhaskar Kalale said EqualizeRCM has over 300 clients -- hospitals, clinics and physicians -- across the USA and EqualizeRCM is a major player in the small-scale healthcare sector in the US.

“RCM plays a major role in the US, as the entire healthcare system is managed by the insurance sector, either private or government. No patient pays from his pocket there. While a section of the process may be simple, there are some complicated processes that can be handled only by experts,” he said.

Ashok Balaram said, “So far, we have recruited over 20,000 youth and have trained them with various levels of skills. We are also willing to partner with the governments that intend to upscale the skills of the youth in tier II, III and IV cities.”

Nagi Rao said, “We are proud that people whom we have trained are doing well. In Mysuru itself, there are eight more RCM companies and seven of them have been established by our former employees. This is what we want. We wish to empower our employees. We only wish that they follow the ethics.”