US consumer confidence slips in November; inflation expectation rise

US consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month from 102.2 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 100.0. Still, the index remains above its Covid-19 pandemic lows. It places more emphasis on the labor market, which remains tight.
Consumers' 12-month inflation expectations increased to 7.2 per cent from 6.9 per cent last month.
"Inflation expectations increased to their highest level since July, with both gas and food prices as the main culprits," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board in Washington. "The combination of inflation and interest rate hikes will continue to pose challenges to confidence and economic growth into early 2023."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century
JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben
Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’
Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup
Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?
Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?
In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health
DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston