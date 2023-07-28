Go First denied emergency arbitration in P&W dispute

US court denies Go First emergency arbitration in Pratt & Whitney dispute

It alleged that the US firm supplied 'faulty' engines and failed to replace them on time

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2023, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 02:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

India's Go Airlines was on Thursday denied a motion for emergency arbitration in its dispute with US engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a court filing with the US District court of Delaware showed.

The airline, also known as Go First, had in May sought an emergency arbitration to prevent it from going out of business and blamed Raytheon Technologies-owned engine maker for its financial woes and bankruptcy filing.

It alleged that the US firm supplied "faulty" engines and failed to replace them on time, resulting in the grounding of half of its fleet.

Pratt & Whitney has told the court that Go First's claim is "unfounded".

The engine maker as well as the airline did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court ruling.

