US default would have 'very serious repercussions': IMF

The International Monetary Fund warned Thursday of severe consequences if the US defaults on its debt, ahead of a rapidly-approaching deadline for the country to raise or suspend its debt ceiling.
"Our assessment is that there would be very serious repercussions not only for the US but also for the global economy should there be a US debt default," IMF communications director Julie Kozack told reporters, urging all parties to urgently resolve the matter.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row
Violence scars Manipur’s young generation
Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin