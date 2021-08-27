US economy on track for strong jobs market despite Delta: Jerome Powell

The US economic recovery is on track to return to a strong labor market, and the central bank could begin to withdraw its stimulus measures by year-end, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday.
Powell did not provide any details of the plans to ease up on the massive bond purchases in his highly anticipated speech, but stressed that the Fed will hold off on raising the benchmark interest rate and will not react to temporary inflation pressures.
An "ill-timed policy... could be particularly harmful" in the current environment, he warned.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers