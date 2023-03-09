Inflationary pressures 'widespread' in early 2023: Fed

US Fed says inflationary pressures 'widespread' in early 2023

'Labor market conditions remained solid,' the central bank added in its 'beige book' survey of economic conditions

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 09 2023, 03:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 03:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

US inflationary pressures "remained widespread" in early 2023, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, while highlighting a moderation in prices in some districts.

But "labor market conditions remained solid," the central bank added in its "beige book" survey of economic conditions, noting a modest to moderate rise in employment across most areas.

Fed
Business News
United States

