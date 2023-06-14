US Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes after 10 consecutive increases

US Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes after 10 consecutive increases but projected more rate hikes this year. The move was widely expected, but the Federal Reserve forecast another 50 basis points in hikes by the end of the year.

The central bank kept rates at the 5.00-5.25 per cent range but in its new summary of economic projections (SEP) indicated a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation will result in a likely rise in borrowing costs by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

