US Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes after 10 consecutive increases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2023, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 23:43 ist
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes after 10 consecutive increases but projected more rate hikes this year.  The move was widely expected, but the Federal Reserve forecast another 50 basis points in hikes by the end of the year.

The central bank kept rates at the 5.00-5.25 per cent range but in its new summary of economic projections (SEP) indicated a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation will result in a likely rise in borrowing costs by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

 

United States
Business News
Federal Reserve
rate hike
Jerome Powell
US news
Inflation
US economy

