US Federal Reserve raises interest rate a quarter point amid high inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a quarter-point increase in the benchmark interest rate to bring rising inflation under control, the first rate hike since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said the fallout from the war in Ukraine is "likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity," although the "implications for the US economy are highly uncertain."

Pointing to "elevated" inflation due to "supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices and broader price pressures," the statement said that "ongoing increases" in the policy rate will be "appropriate."

The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to support the economy as Covid-19 caused massive disruptions to businesses, but in the past year, the economy has been hit by a wave of price increases and inflation has reached a 40-year high.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said policymakers will do whatever it takes to keep inflation from becoming entrenched, but are trying not to hinder economic growth.

Markets are expecting as many as seven rate hikes this year, which would take the policy rate to 1.75 percent, assuming the central bank increases by a quarter-point each meeting.

One member of the committee, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, dissented from the vote, arguing for a more aggressive half-point increase as the first step in the tightening cycle.

The FOMC also released its quarterly economic projections, showing members of committee raised their median inflation forecast for the year to 4.2 percent from 2.6 percent previously, and slashed the growth estimate to 2.8 percent from 4.0 percent.

The last time the Fed raised interest rates was in December 2018.

Check out latest DH videos here