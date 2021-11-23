Lawsuit against Amazon over privacy breach?

US FTC recommends lawsuit against Amazon over privacy breaches

Amazon and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 23 2021, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 02:21 ist

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommended filing a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc over privacy and data security breaches in the e-commerce giant's home security unit, Ring, earlier this year, the Information reported on Monday.

FTC Chair Lina Khan, however, moved to suspend the recommendation following settlement negotiations with Amazon, according to the report that cites people familiar with the matter.

Amazon and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's immense market power has been a vocal Amazon critic.

The FTC is currently probing Amazon as part of a series of ongoing investigations into Big Tech. It is also probing the company's planned purchase of US movie studio MGM.

United States
Amazon
World news
Business News

