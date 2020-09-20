US judge halts order to remove WeChat from app stores

US judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 20 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 19:48 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

A US judge early Sunday blocked the Commerce Department from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove Tencent Holding's WeChat for downloads by late Sunday.

US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said in an order that WeChat users who filed a lawsuit "have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment claim, the balance of hardships tips in the plaintiffs’ favor."

Beeler's preliminary injunction also blocked the Commerce order that would have barred other transactions with WeChat in the United States that could have degraded the site's usability for current US users. The US Commerce Department did not immediately comment.

USA
WeChat
China
Tencent
Google
Apple Inc
Alphabet Inc

