US payroll data, domestic IIP data to drive markets this week

With the global and domestic macro data points largely continuing to be strong, the overall market narrative remains positive. However the market is likely to remain volatile given uncertainty regarding the next US Fed action, which would get some clarity by mid-March when its interest rate decision is due. For this week, markets will continue to take cues from macro data globally, as well as domestically. India’s fortnightly systemic loan growth and IIP data are to be released on Friday. On the global front, investors will eye US non-farm payroll data and China’s exim and inflation data along with BOJ – interest rate decision.

Nifty, pursuant its correction of almost 9 per cent from its peak, is now finding some support at these levels. We believe for the near term, while the bottom has been formed, the upside could be capped till the global uncertainties prevail.

Domestic markets bounced back last week, cheering the dovish commentary from one of the US Fed officials along with robust domestic services PMI data. Pursuant to the sharp fall of 2.7 per cent in the previous week, Nifty witnessed a pullback and ended the week with gains of 129 points (+0.7 per cent). Broader market saw sharper recovery with Midcap100/Smallcap100 gaining 2 per cent/1.3 per cent respectively. The rally was largely led by renewed buying seen in PSU Banks, Realty stocks and Metal stocks.

Banking stocks,over the last 2-3 months, underperformed and fell by 15-20 per cent, which had turned their valuations attractive while the underlying fundamentals remained robust. Thus, attractive valuation along with positive commentary from S&P Global that the Indian Banks are well prepared to transition to IFRS 9 norms, the guidelines for which will be released by RBI soon, led to a 10 per cent rally, last week. As per the rating agency, this is likely to enhance banks’ credit loss provisioning, transparency and align them with global financial reporting norms, while not affecting their credit rating.

Realty sector too saw renewed buying after the reports that Mumbai’s property registration crossed Rs 1,000cr mark in February 2023 - highest in last five years. On the other hand, metal index surged by 4 per cent led by hopes of global economic recovery following robust China’s manufacturing PMI data which came in at 26 month high above 56. Also, steel companies are likely to hike prices in the month of March due to improved global as well as domestic demand. Auto sector was also in focus after companies reported strong sales numbers for the month of Feb’23. Nifty Auto earnings saw a 26 per cent upgrade in earnings for FY23, one of the biggest upgrades in the last five years given the improving narrative on demand, supply, and margins.

On the domestic macro front, Services PMI data came at 12 month high on the back of strong demand while GST collection remained strong. However, manufacturing PMI expanded at the slowest pace in four months, in February, at 55.3, though it remained relatively strong, amid buoyant domestic demand, despite higher inflationary pressures. On the other hand, despite real GDP growing at a slower pace by 4.4 per cent YoY in 3QFY23, sharp upgrade by global credit rating agency Moody’s to 5.5 per cent for 2023 boosted sentiments. Resilience of the economy to the global headwinds and higher capital expenditure allocation by the Indian government in Budget 2023 largely led to this sharp upgrade.

Global sentiments too turned optimistic after strong PMI data in China boosted hopes of global economic recovery. Further, dovish commentary from one of the US Fed officials added to positivity as now market expects 25bps rate hike in subsequent monetary policies as compared to earlier expectation of 50bps. Moreover the rate hike cycle is expected to come to an end by late summer which was bigger takeaway. Even US consumer confidence data improved sharply last week, pointing towards the resilience of the global economy.

