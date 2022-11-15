US retailer Walmart to pay $3.1 bn in opioid settlement

US retailer Walmart to pay $3.1 bn in opioid settlement

Settlement will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids, New York Attorney General James said

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Nov 15 2022, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 18:44 ist
Walmart logo. Credit: AFP Photo

US retail giant Walmart said Tuesday it has agreed to a $3.1 billion settlement, resolving allegations that it contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis by failing to regulate prescriptions at its stores.

The funds will go to communities nationwide, and the settlement "will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids," New York Attorney General Letitia James added in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Walmart
Business News
United States

What's Brewing

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

 