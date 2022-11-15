US retailer Walmart to pay $3.1 bn in opioid settlement

US retail giant Walmart said Tuesday it has agreed to a $3.1 billion settlement, resolving allegations that it contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis by failing to regulate prescriptions at its stores.
The funds will go to communities nationwide, and the settlement "will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids," New York Attorney General Letitia James added in a statement.
