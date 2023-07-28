US Silicon Power Group to invest Rs 1000 crore for silicon carbide facility in Odisha

US-based Silicon Power Group will invest Rs 1000 crore ($121.73 million) to set up a 150mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in India's Odisha state, the state's chief minister's office said late Thursday.
Also Read: Adani Transmission renames itself as Adani Energy Solutions
The company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months, the chief minister's office said in a statement.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa
Western Ghat: Land-use changes hit endemic biodiversity
More than 66% NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply
Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war
July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record
Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover
Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms