US Silicon Power Group to invest Rs 1000 cr in Odisha

US Silicon Power Group to invest Rs 1000 crore for silicon carbide facility in Odisha

The company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months, the CM's office said in a statement. 

Reuters
Reuters, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 28 2023, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 09:29 ist
The Odisha Govt delegation at Silicon Valley (US) met with Dr. Harshad Mehta, promoter of US based Silicon Power Group. Credit: X/ @CMO_Odisha

US-based Silicon Power Group will invest Rs 1000 crore ($121.73 million) to set up a 150mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in India's Odisha state, the state's chief minister's office said late Thursday.

Business News
Odisha
United States

