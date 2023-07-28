US Silicon Power Group to invest Rs 1000 crore for silicon carbide facility in Odisha

US-based Silicon Power Group will invest Rs 1000 crore ($121.73 million) to set up a 150mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in India's Odisha state, the state's chief minister's office said late Thursday.

The company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months, the chief minister's office said in a statement.