US stocks drop after another spike in jobless claims

US stocks drop after another spike in jobless claims

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Apr 30 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 19:32 ist
AFP/File photo

Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday following another spike of jobless claims in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, offsetting strong results from tech giants.

About 15 minutes into the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 1.2 percent to 24,330.61,.

The broad-based S&P 500 slid 1.0 percent to 2,910.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 percent to 8,881.69.

Another 3.84 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week and the total has now passed 30 million in six weeks, according to the Labor Department data.

Those figures came as the European Central Bank predicted the eurozone economy could shrink by five to 12 percent this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

"We are facing an economic contraction of a magnitude and speed that is unprecedented in recent history," European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said.

Shares of Facebook, Tesla and Microsoft all rose following strong earnings, even as executives warned of a murky outlook due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Among other companies reporting results, McDonald's shed 2.8 percent as it reported a steep decline in March sales and warned of continued weakness in April.

American Airlines plunged 7.8 percent after reporting a $2.2 billion quarterly loss in the wake of a profound industry downturn.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Wall Street
Stock Markets
Dow Jones
United States

What's Brewing

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 