US stocks end mostly lower as markets await Fed outlook

US stocks end mostly lower as markets await Fed outlook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5% to finish the day at 32,909.59

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Aug 24 2022, 02:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 02:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Wall Street equities closed mostly lower on Tuesday as investors waited with bated breath for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's end-of-week speech and any revelations on his interest rate plans.

Powell is due to appear at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, and expected to reiterate the message that the Fed is not yet ready to end the steep rate hikes needed to quell the surge in inflation, despite some signs of progress.

"I think that investors are bracing for some hawkish commentary from Fed chair Powell this coming week," said Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital.

Meanwhile, the latest data on new home sales, showed a sharp decline in July to their lowest rate since early 2016, as the real estate market continues to feel the impact of higher borrowing costs.

The week also will feature a key report on the Fed's favored inflation index, as well as consumer confidence, sales of big-ticket goods and an updated read on second quarter GDP, which fell 0.9 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 per cent to finish the day at 32,909.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent to 4,128.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat, closing at 12,381.30.

Among individual stocks, Twitter dropped 7.3 per cent after the social media platform's former security chief claimed in whistleblower testimony that it misled users and US regulators about gaps in its online protections.

And pandemic darling Zoom Video fell 16.5 per cent after second-quarter results revealed a slowdown in revenue growth.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dow Jones
United States
Federal Reserve
Wall Street
Stock Markets
Jerome Powell

What's Brewing

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

 