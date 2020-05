Wall Street stocks finished higher Tuesday on continued optimism about steps to reopen the US economy and as oil prices rallied on expectations for a bounce in demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to end at 23,883.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent to 2,868.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1 percent to 8,809.12.