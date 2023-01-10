US stocks flat as World Bank cuts growth outlook

US stocks flat as World Bank cuts growth outlook

The World Bank pointed to the effects of high inflation, rising interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in sharply trimming its global growth forecast

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Jan 10 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 21:51 ist

Wall Street stocks were essentially flat early Tuesday following a World Bank forecast for anemic global growth, as markets ponder upcoming key central bank decisions.

The World Bank pointed to the effects of high inflation, rising interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in sharply trimming its global growth forecast.

The forecast points to a "sharp, long-lasting slowdown" with growth pegged at 1.7 percent, roughly half the pace it predicted in June, said the bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report.

US stocks had surged Friday after mixed economic data fueled hopes of a Federal Reserve pivot away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

But investors are unsure if the Fed will shift course. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose early Tuesday.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,546.94.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 3,892.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up slightly at 10,639.18.

Among individual companies, Coinbase rose 1.0 percent as it announced it was cutting 950 positions, about 20 percent of its workforce following the downturn in the cryptocurrency markets.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Stocks
Markets
World Bank
Business News

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 