Use current dipsto accumulate stocks for long-term

The equity markets plunged sharply this week amidst weak global cues, snapping its 4-week rally. Both Nifty and Sensex tanked 639 and 2186 points respectively ( down3.5 per cent each) to close at below the 18k/60k mark at 17,617/59,037. The broader market fell more severely with Midcap 100/Smallcap 100 down 4.5 per cent and 4.1 per cent respectively.

The fall was primarily led by IT which tumbled 7.1 per cent followed by Pharma which dropped 5.2 per cent. Banks, Metals, FMCG, Infra, Realty and Media fell in the range of 2-4 per cent while Auto was down -0.7 per cent.

The energy was the only sector to close with marginal gains. FIIs continue to be sellers this week also, having sold equities to the tune of almost Rs 10,000 crore for the week (till Thursday). DIIs were marginal buyers to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

Global markets witnessed a huge sell-off as US treasury yield surged to two year high of 1.9 per cent during the week, before cooling off a little to 1.8 per cent. Thus investor sentiments were hit by the concern over the likelihood of a tighter monetary policy to curb inflation across the globe.

On the other hand, inflation in Britain rose to 5.4 per cent in December, the highest since March 1992, while Consumer Confidence sank to the levels of February ’21.

Oil prices too hit their highest since 2014 amid an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey and global political tensions.

But now China is all set to release crude from strategic reserves around the Lunar New Year holiday which could cool off oil prices over the next few weeks. On the positive side, China’s central bank surprised investors by cutting some key lending rates twice within a short span of time.

On the domestic side, weak global cues, persistent FII selling and mixed earnings season so far led to selling pressure this week.

Nifty nosedived sharply over the last four sessions after witnessing a sharp rally of almost 2000 points over the last one month.

Higher US yields are leading to funding outflows with FIIs having sold almost 14k core over the last 7 sessions (till Thursday). Margin pressure is clearly evident from the earnings that have been declared so far. Given high valuations, any slight disappointment on the earnings front is leading to a sharp correction in the stock prices.

Nifty has corrected almost 750 points from its recent peak. Technically, Nifty is closer to its 50 EMA of 17600 on a daily timeframe.

Below this level, the weakness in Nifty might continue in the near term.

Globally induced volatility, mixed set of results and heavy FII selling have added pressure in the market. Also, major events like the upcoming budget and various state elections could lead to higher volatility in the coming days.

Hence, we advise traders to remain cautious and keep positions light. Investors can use a dip in the market as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks for long term portfolios.

Investors would keep an eye on the results from heavyweight Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank over the weekend which could drive the market on Monday.

(The writer is Head-Retail Research at MOFSL)

